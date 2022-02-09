Equinor posts record Q4, hikes dividend and share buybacks

OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL posted record pretax profits for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, driven by a boom in oil and gas prices and said it will raise its dividend and increase share buybacks.

Adjusted earnings before tax rose to $15.0 billion in the October-December quarter from $756 million in the same period a year ago, exceeding the $13.2 billion predicted in a poll of 23 analysts compiled by Equinor.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

