Equinor posts record Q4, hikes dividend and share buybacks

Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Norway's Equinor posted record pretax profits for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, driven by a boom in oil and gas prices and said it will raise its dividend and increase share buybacks.

OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL posted record pretax profits for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, driven by a boom in oil and gas prices and said it will raise its dividend and increase share buybacks.

Adjusted earnings before tax rose to $15.0 billion in the October-December quarter from $756 million in the same period a year ago, exceeding the $13.2 billion predicted in a poll of 23 analysts compiled by Equinor.

CEO Anders Opedal said Equinor enjoyed a free cash flow of $25 billion last year as a result of "continued improvements and capital discipline".

"We are capturing value from high prices for gas and liquids with excellent performance and increased production," he said a in statement.

The oil and gas industry saw a massive turnaround last year as markets overcame the pandemic-driven slump of 2020, with the price of European natural gas quadrupling between January and December while North Sea crude rose more than 50%.

Majority state-owned Equinor said it would pay a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, up from $0.18 per share paid in the third quarter, and plans to increase its share buybacks in 2022 to $5 billion from $1.3 billion in 2021.

