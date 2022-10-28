EQNR

Equinor posts record profit boosted by soaring gas

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL on Friday posted forecast-beating record profits for the third quarter driven by all-time-high European gas prices amid the Ukraine war and said it would raise its dividend payment while reducing full-year output guidance.

The oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax for July-September rose to $24.3 billion from $9.77 billion a year earlier, beating the $23.5 billion predicted in a poll of 26 analysts compiled by Equinor.

