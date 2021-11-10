EQNR

Equinor plans $8.8 bln development of world's northernmost oilfield

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Norway's Equinor said on Wednesday it plans to invest up to 75 billion Norwegian crowns ($8.80 billion) to develop the Wisting petroleum discovery, set to become the world's northernmost oilfield.

OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday it plans to invest up to 75 billion Norwegian crowns ($8.80 billion) to develop the Wisting petroleum discovery, set to become the world's northernmost oilfield.

Located in the Arctic Barents Sea, the Wisting development is subject to a final investment decision by Equinor and its partners by the end of 2022, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 8.5185 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More