Equinor plans $8.8 bln development of world's northernmost oilfield

OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday it plans to invest up to 75 billion Norwegian crowns ($8.80 billion) to develop the Wisting petroleum discovery, set to become the world's northernmost oilfield.

Located in the Arctic Barents Sea, the Wisting development is subject to a final investment decision by Equinor and its partners by the end of 2022, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 8.5185 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

