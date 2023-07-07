News & Insights

Equinor pauses output at Oseberg East oil field due to staff shortages

July 07, 2023 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, July 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL has paused production at its Oseberg East oil field in the North Sea due to staffing shortages, it said on Friday.

"We have temporarily shut down the field because of unplanned absences and illness from personnel with roles that are critical for production," a company spokesperson said.

"We are working on replacements and expect to be back in operation shortly."

The spokesperson said the platform, the smallest in the Oseberg area, was shut down at 1500 GMT on Thursday.

Oseberg East is at the tail end of its production phase, according to operator Equinor and the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

