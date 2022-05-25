Equinor, partners to develop $940 mln Norway gas and condensate project

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OLand partners on Wednesday submitted a plan to develop a cluster of gas and condensate discoveries in the Norwegian Sea for 9 billion crowns ($940 million), part of a rush of new petroleum projects expected in Norway this year.

Halten East contains reserves of around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, 60% of which is natural gas, and is expected to begin exporting to Europe in 2025, Equinor said.

The partners would develop an area with six gas and condensate discoveries, with the option of developing a further three prospects, Equinor said in a statement.

"Halten East utilises the existing gas infrastructure on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and will add important volumes that will generate substantial value," it said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Norway introduced tax incentives for field developments introduced by the end of 2022, part of the country's bid to extend the life of its oil and gas industry for decades.

As a result, Norway expects to receive a large number of plans for new developments this year, adding to, or replenishing, its current output of around four million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Operator Equinor holds a 57.7% stake while Vaar Energi VAR.OL holds 24.6%, Spirit Energy 11.8% and Norway's Petoro 5.9%.

($1 = 9.5715 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.