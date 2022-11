OSLO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas producer Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday a former head of Norway's armed forces, retired Admiral Haakon Bruun-Hanssen, had been nominated for a seat on the company's board.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.