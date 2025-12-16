Markets

Equinor Mongstad Fined For Violations Of Pollution Control Act; To Clarify In Court

December 16, 2025 — 04:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Equinor Refining Norway AS said it has received a fine from Økokrim of 220 million Norwegian Kroner and a confiscation claim of 500 million Norwegian Kroner. In May 2021, Equinor Refining Norway or Equinor Mongstad was charged with violations of the Pollution Control Act.

"We disagree that the company has failed to fulfill its duty of proper maintenance of the plant over several decades and that the company has saved cost through inadequate maintenance. Økokrim has not specified what the punishable negligence consists of. The company therefore does not accept the penalty notice and will clarify the case in court," said Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen, executive vice president, Legal & Compliance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.