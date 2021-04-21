Equinor makes small oil and gas discovery at Norway's Tyrihans field

OSLO, April 21 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL has discovered more oil and gas at its Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea, the company said on Wednesday.

The discovery contains between 19 million and 26 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of recoverable resources, which could be immediately put into production, it added.

"It is encouraging to prove new resources that can extend the life of producing fields in the Norwegian Sea," said Nick Ashton, Equinor's senior vice president for exploration on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The Tyrihans field, some 220 kilometres from shore, is developed with several subsea templates tied-back to Equinor's Kristin platform.

Equinor's partners in the field are Total TOTF.PA and Eni's ENI.MI Norwegian subsidiary Vaar Energi.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

