Equinor makes small Norway gas discovery, plans rapid startup

OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Monday it has made a commercially viable gas discovery near the Gina Krog field in the North Sea and plans to start production as early as this year.

Recoverable volumes were estimated to be between 5 million and 16 million barrels of oil equivalent, Equinor said in a statement.

"The discovery will help extend the lifetime and strengthen the profitability of Gina Krog and is important for the entire Sleipner area. It will quickly bring new gas to Europe with good profitability and low CO2 emissions from production," it added.

Equinor is the operator of Gina Krog with a 58.7% stake, while KUFPEC holds 30% and PGNiG 11.3%.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

