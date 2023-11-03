Equinor makes oil and gas find in North Sea

Adds detail about findings throughout

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL has discovered oil and gas four kilometers west of the Oseberg field in the North Sea in two separate formations, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

The exploration well was drilled from the Oseberg C platform, making it possible to tie the new find into the Oseberg field, the Petroleum Directorate said in a statement.

Preliminary estimates of the size of the discovery in the Eiriksson formation are between 0.2 and 0.4 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalents, it said.

The preliminary estimate of the size of the discovery in the Cook Formation is between 0.2 and 1.0 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalents.

