Equinor Launches Open Season for Low-Carbon Hydrogen Buyers

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian energy major, has initiated its first Hydrogen Open Season, inviting parties to express interest in purchasing low-carbon hydrogen from its upcoming H2M Eemshaven project in the Netherlands. This 1 GW project, developed in partnership with Linde, is aimed at producing low-carbon hydrogen by reforming natural gas with integrated carbon capture and storage.

According to Equinor, the H2M Eemshaven facility will capture and permanently store over 95% of Norway's CO2 emissions offshore. With a planned production capacity of 210,000 tons of decarbonized hydrogen annually, the project seeks to help the Netherlands and Germany reduce CO2 emissions while ensuring energy security.

Equinor initiated the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase in April 2024, targeting a production start by 2030. This large-scale project underscores Equinor's commitment to facilitating the energy transition while maintaining supply reliability for European markets.

EQNR’s Hydrogen Open Season was released on Dec. 2, 2024, allowing interested parties to register their intent for long-term supply agreements for low-carbon hydrogen. Registrations will remain open until Jan. 31, 2025. The company will prioritize entities capable of offtaking at least 50 MW annually and assess potential buyers based on their hydrogen grid connectivity and financial viability. Qualifying parties will move to the next phase, gaining access to detailed contractual terms and product information under a non-disclosure agreement.

The H2M Eemshaven project highlights Equinor’s commitment to advancing low-carbon solutions, addressing climate goals and fostering energy transition across Europe.

