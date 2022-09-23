Equinor in 10-year deal to sell gas to Poland's PGNiG

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Friday it had entered into a 10-year agreement to sell natural gas to Poland's PGNiG PGN.WA, improving the central European nation's access to energy following Russia's export cuts this year.

The deal covers a volume of 2.4 billion cubic metres per year, corresponding to around 15% of Polish annual consumption, the two companies said.

"The contracts we have just signed ... (result) in a significant strengthening of energy security of our country," PGNiG Chief Executive Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak said in a joint statement with Equinor.

The gas will be transported through the new Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, which opens next week and has an annual capacity of 10 bcm.

The volumes under the new agreement were "reflecting market prices", Equinor said without elaborating.

