Equinor Hires Deepsea Atlantic Rig to Drill 2 Wildcat Wells in PL 554

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian integrated energy company, has received a drilling permit from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) to drill two wildcat wells — 34/6-8 S and 34/6-8 A — in production license (PL) 554.

Equinor holds the operatorship of PL 554, which was awarded in February 2010. EQNR holds a 40% stake in the block with its partners Aker BP and Vår Energi, holding a 30% interest each. The company has hired the Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig from Odjfell Drilling’s fleet to drill the two exploration wells. The drilling activities are scheduled to start in April 2025.

Built in 2009, the Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig is a sixth-generation drillship that is well-suited to operating in deepwater, harsh environments. The rig boasts a GVA 7500 design. Equinor has awarded a contract extension to the rig, which should prolong its stay with the Norwegian energy firm until 2027.

The Deepsea Atlantic rig has worked on several drilling campaigns for Equinor. Recently, EQNR made a gas and condensate find in the “Mistral Sor” exploration well, which was drilled using the same semi-submersible rig in the Norwegian Sea.

