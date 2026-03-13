Equinor Flags Production Limits Amid Global Energy Supply Shortage

Equinor ASA EQNR, Norway’s state-owned integrated energy company, stated that it cannot increase its oil and gas output amid global supply disruptions tied to the U.S.-Iran conflict. Global oil supply is experiencing a severe shortfall due to disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and damage to the oil production infrastructure of several Middle Eastern producers.

EQNR noted that it does not possess the spare capacity to raise output amid supply shortages. The company remains focused on serving as a reliable energy supplier in its operating markets while maximizing production to support the current need for stable supply.

The conflict in the Middle East has led to a sharp rise in oil and gas benchmark prices, with Brent crude reaching the $100 mark for the first time since the 2022 energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. European benchmark gas prices, measured by the Dutch TTF futures, have surged due to supply disruptions.

Per Reuters, during the Russia-Ukraine war, Norway was able to increase its energy exports by 10% approximately. The country achieved this by raising production quotas, allowing companies to increase their production and adjusting maintenance schedules so facilities could operate longer. Norway has been producing at its maximum capacity since then and cannot materially raise output levels at present. Equinor is one of Europe’s largest natural gas suppliers. Norway’s oil and gas deliveries to Europe are crucial for the region’s energy security.

EQNR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

EQNR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY and Galp Energia GLPEY. While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Subsea7 and Galp Energia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Subsea7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a leading player in the global offshore energy industry, providing engineering, construction and related services at offshore oil and gas fields. The long-term outlook for energy demand remains positive, and Subsea7’s focus on cost-efficient deepwater projects strengthens the position of its subsea business.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

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Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.