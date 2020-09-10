Equinor eyes $1 bln gain from offshore wind sale to BP
OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL expects to book a profit of around $1 billion from its sale of a 50% stake in two U.S. offshore wind power developments to BP BP.L, a company executive told Reuters on Thursday.
"The capital gain is about $1 billion... It confirms that our strategy to get early access to the U.S. coast was right and it created the value," Equinor's head of renewable energy Paal Eitrheim said in an interview.
While the deal set up an offshore wind partnership between the two oil majors in the U.S., Equinor would also look for opportunities to cooperate on offshore wind elsewhere, he added.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug
- Kimberly-Clark to buy Indonesian diaper maker Softex for $1.2 bln
- EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Vaxart Inc, Nikola Corporation, Qualcomm Inc