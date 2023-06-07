Equinor extends Hammerfest LNG plant outage to June 14

Updates with comment from Equinor

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL has postponed the restart of production at its Arctic liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Hammerfest by one week to June 14, according to transparency information updated on Wednesday.

Equinor stopped production at Hammerfest LNG located on Melkoeya island on May 31 due to a leak in the cooling circuit.

It had previously said it would restart the unit on Wednesday at 1000 GMT.

There were some "technical challenges" during the ramp-up of the facility that were not related to last week's incident, an Equinor spokesperson said.

These were now solved, but Equinor was now awaiting delivery of a component needed to continue the restart preparations, she added.

"This will take a few days and therefore the restart was moved," she said.

During the shutdown, the Arctic Aurora tanker loaded up a partial cargo from the site on Friday, but has remained moored since.

