News & Insights

EQNR

Equinor extends Hammerfest LNG plant outage to June 14

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

June 07, 2023 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

Updates with comment from Equinor

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL has postponed the restart of production at its Arctic liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Hammerfest by one week to June 14, according to transparency information updated on Wednesday.

Equinor stopped production at Hammerfest LNG located on Melkoeya island on May 31 due to a leak in the cooling circuit.

It had previously said it would restart the unit on Wednesday at 1000 GMT.

There were some "technical challenges" during the ramp-up of the facility that were not related to last week's incident, an Equinor spokesperson said.

These were now solved, but Equinor was now awaiting delivery of a component needed to continue the restart preparations, she added.

"This will take a few days and therefore the restart was moved," she said.

During the shutdown, the Arctic Aurora tanker loaded up a partial cargo from the site on Friday, but has remained moored since.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.