Equinor Expands Barents Sea Potential With New Oil Discovery

Equinor ASA EQNR, a Norwegian integrated energy company, announced a new oil discovery in the Barents Sea, which will be tied to the Johan Castberg field. The Johan Castberg field is located in the Barents Sea, with Equinor as its operator, holding a 46.3% stake. Its partners in the Johan Castberg field are Vår Energi ASA and Petoro AS, holding a 30% and 23.7% stake, respectively.

EQNR mentioned that the new oil discovery has been made in the Polynya Tubåen prospect. The company has provided a preliminary estimate of recoverable volumes of 14-24 million barrels of oil equivalent for this discovery. The startup of the Johan Castberg field in the first quarter of 2025 has opened a new oil province for Equinor in the Barents Sea. The company intends to continue exploring the area for additional hydrocarbon resources. EQNR will continue drilling 1-2 exploration wells in the region every year to maintain production at a peak level for a longer duration.

The new oil discovery will be tied back to the Johan Castberg, which suggests that newer discoveries in the region can utilize existing infrastructure, making it economically viable. This will enable EQNR to maintain high output levels at Johan Castberg for a longer time.

Equinor’s decision to continue exploration in the Barents Sea indicates that the region has untapped exploration potential, which can help contribute to its oil output in the future. The Johan Castberg development was initially estimated to contain 500-700 million barrels of recoverable reserves. Equinor plans to increase the recoverable resources by another 200- 500 million barrels through further exploration in the region.

EQNR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

EQNR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY and Galp Energia GLPEY. While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Subsea7 and Galp Energia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Subsea7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a leading player in the global offshore energy industry, providing engineering, construction and related services at offshore oil and gas fields. The long-term outlook for energy demand remains positive, and Subsea7’s focus on cost-efficient deepwater projects strengthens the position of its subsea business.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

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