Equinor (EQNR) Uncovers Oil in Snofonn Nord Exploration Well

Equinor ASA EQNR announced an oil discovery in Snofonn Nord with the 7220/8-2 S exploration well situated at the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea.

In February 2022, the Norwegian authorities granted a drilling permit to Equinor for the 7220/8-2 S well in production license 532.

Equinor is the operator of the production license 532, which was awarded in the 20th licensing round in 2009. Var Energi ASA and Petoro are the remaining license holders. Notably, this is the 12th exploration well to be drilled in production license 532.

The well was drilled five kilometers south-southeast of the discovery well 7220/8-1 on the Johan Castberg field. Using the Transocean Enabler semi-submersible drilling rig, the well was drilled 1269 meters below the water surface. It has now been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Based on preliminary estimates, the size of the latest discovery is estimated to hold 37-50 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. The discovery will further increase the profitability of Equinor’s Johan Castberg field.

Snofonn Nord is a significant discovery in the vicinity of the Johan Castberg development. It can add valuable volumes to the installation in the future. Equinor, together with the other licensees, will consider tying the latest discovery to the Johan Castberg field.

With the latest discovery, Var Energi celebrates its first exploration success this year. The discovery adds valuable volumes to the company’s resource base, supporting its long-term growth targets.

Company Profile

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

