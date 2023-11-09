Equinor (EQNR) to Sell 20% Stake in Rosebank Project for $1.5B

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian energy giant, is gearing up to divest a 20% stake in its Rosebank oil development project located in the U.K. North Sea, per a Reuters report. This move represents a quarter of Equinor's 80% holding in the project and is anticipated to yield approximately $1.5 billion.

Equinor, the operator of the Rosebank project, doubled its stake in the field after acquiring Suncor Energy's SU U.K. business for $850 million earlier this year. EQNR previously stated that the field is slated to commence production between 2026 and 2027, with an estimated lifetime output of 300 million barrels of oil.

In an effort to streamline operations and reduce costs, Equinor has successfully implemented measures such as the redeployment of a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel, along with the simplification of the development process. These strategic initiatives have contributed to bringing down the anticipated project cost, which is $3.8 billion.

Although the projected sale value is estimated at $1.5 billion, the final sum will ultimately hinge on fluctuating oil prices and the specifics of the deal structure, per the sources. Equinor has opted not to provide any official commentary on the matter yet.

