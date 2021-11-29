Equinor (EQNR) to Invest NOK 10B to develop Oseberg Gas Reserves

Equinor ASA EQNR and partners presented an amended plan to Norway's Minister of Petroleum and Energy to develop the Oseberg offshore field.

The amended development plan involves the conversion of Oseberg from an oil production complex into a major gas producer. Per the plan, two new compressors will be installed to increase recoverable gas volumes. Equinor plans to invest NOK 10 billion to increase the Oseberg gas production.

Beside this, the Oseberg field center and Oseberg South platform will be partly electrified to reduce the field's emissions by 320,000 metric tons per year. With the provision of shoreside electric power, the field's total power demand will be up to 105 megawatts.

Notably, electrification is an effective measure against climate change as it involves a rapid and significant reduction in emissions. In 2020, emissions from the Oseberg field totaled one million tons of carbon dioxide. Since 2010, Oseberg emissions have been reduced by 15%, with an aim to further reduce it by 50-70% by 2030.

Equinor operates with a 49.3% ownership interest in the Oseberg field, which is already a major gas-producing asset on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. When the field became operational, it was expected to produce one billion oil barrels. Equinor currently expects to produce 3.2 billion barrels of oil, making it one of the largest producing fields in Norway.

Oseberg has the third-most unextracted gas behind Troll and Snohvit, with 60% of the gas resources yet to be recovered. The latest investment decision will enable Equinor to increase gas production, while significantly reducing emissions. Equinor expects Oseberg to produce more than 100 billion cubic meters of gas by 2040. EQNR will also prepare for any full electrification of the installations in the future.

The development program is expected to take four years to complete, with the modified complex starting service in 2026.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 14.6% compared with the industry's 9.8% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

