Equinor (EQNR) to Divest Interest in Statfjord Area to OKEA

Equinor ASA EQNR has agreed to sell a 28% operating interest in PL037 (Statfjord area) to OKEA, with effect from Jan 1, 2023. The total consideration is worth $220 million, along with a contingent payment component based on oil and gas prices over a three-year period. A 28% working interest in PL037 entitles the holder to 15.4% in Sygna Unit, 23.9% in Statfjord Unit, 28% in Statfjord Nord and 14.0% in Statfjord Øst Unit.

A division of Equinor, called FLX, is in charge of using innovative working methods to ensure safe and effective operation of late-life assets. Spirit Energy and Equinor inked a contract in December 2021, allowing EQNR to buy Spirit Energy's stake in the Statfjord region.

With this transaction, Equinor currently owns 78.6% of the operating interest in Statfjord Unit, with the remaining 3.4% held by Vår Energi. The company will continue to operate the Statfjord field and have a 54.7% working interest post the transaction with OKEA.

According to Camilla Salthe, senior vice president for Field Life Extension, FLX, this transaction will allow the company to optimize its oil and gas portfolio, while also bringing a seasoned industrial partner into the Statfjord alliance.

This will support the Statfjord region's diversification and high value-creation in the coming years. She also added that by developing new ways of working, the company aims to prolong the lifetime of the field till 2040 and reduce emissions by 50% within 2030. The transaction, along with the recent acquisitions from Wellesley in Norway, establishes Equinor’s approach to long-term portfolio optimization and high grading.

Since the beginning of production in 1979, Statfjord has generated gross revenues over NOK 1,675 billion and produced more than 5.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary government approval.

