Equinor (EQNR) to Build a Pipeline for Carrying Captured CO2

Equinor ASA EQNR has announced that, along with Fluxys, it will be developing a key infrastructure project. The agreement calls for building a pipeline across 620 miles to transport captured carbon dioxide for storage in the Norwegian North Sea.

The carbon dioxide that will be stored in the safe storage site underneath the North Sea will be captured from industrial emitters in Belgium. Equinor said it expects investment decisions for the development, which is still in the feasibility stage, by 2025.

Equinor anticipates that the offshore pipeline will be capable of transporting 20 million to 40 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year. The project will be of utmost importance since carbon capture, transport and storage (CCS) has become essential in reducing the emission of harmful gases responsible for global warming. Thus, decarbonization on a massive scale will be possible in the North-West European market once the project starts operating, according to Equinor.

EQNR said that for reaching net-zero by 2050 and a successful energy transition, CCS is essential.

