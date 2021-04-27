Equinor (EQNR) Submits Plans to Electrify Troll A and B Platforms

Equinor ASA EQNR and partners presented a plan to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of Norway for the advancement of the Troll West electrification project in the North Sea. Notably, the project involves full electrification of the Troll C platform and partial electrification of Troll B.

Equinor is the operator of the Troll field with a 30.6% participating interest. The remaining Troll Unit partners include Petoro AS with a 56% interest, Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDS.A with 8.1%, and TOTAL SE TOT and ConocoPhillips COP owning a 3.7% and 1.6% stake, respectively.

Reducing emissions by electrifying platforms is a highly efficient measure to curb climate change as it will likely reduce half a million tons of CO 2 emissions per year. In other words, oil-field electrification will reduce more than 3% of total emissions from the production of oil and gas, and 1% of the total emissions in Norway. Moreover, NOx emissions will be reduced by nearly 1700 tons annually from the field.

The subsea cables to the Troll B and Troll C platforms will reach landfall at Equinor’s Kollsnes processing plant in Øygarden to the west of Bergen. A high voltage subsea cable will run from the Kollsnes processing plant to the Troll B platform and another between Troll B and Troll C.

Per plans, the current energy demand for both Troll B and C platforms will be met from shore. In March 2021, Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy granted an allowance to Equinor to construct, own and operate the necessary electrical installations to supply the platforms with power from shore.

Additionally, the two gas export compressors on Troll C, which is currently driven by gas turbines, will be replaced by electric motors. The infrastructure at Kollsnes and cable out to the platform will be designed for the potential full electrification of the Troll B platform, which will be partially electrified in the first quarter of 2024. Troll C will be fully electrified by late 2026.

The project, which is estimated to cost NOK 7.9 billion, will reduce emissions significantly. Notably, the Troll area will offer a massive amount of low-emission energy for decades and contribute added value for companies and Norway.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Equinor has gained 10.8% compared with the industry’s 10.6% growth.

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TOTAL SE (TOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.