Equinor (EQNR) Submits Funding Bid for UK Hydrogen Project

Equinor ASA EQNR made a funding bid to develop a second hydrogen production facility in northeast England to further reduce emissions across the region.

The company submitted a £16.4-million bid to the U.K. government’s Net Zero Hydrogen Fund. About 50% of the bid would be privately funded.

Equinor is working with the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre on the Hydrogen to Humber (H2H) production 2 project in the Humber region. The Humber industrial area is one of the largest carbon dioxide emitter in the U.K. There are various emitters, which could capitalize on the hydrogen to reduce emissions from their processes.

The H2H production 2 project is scheduled to be up and running by 2028. The project will produce 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of low-carbon hydrogen for use across various sectors in the region. This involves decarbonizing heavy industry, power generation, low-carbon chemical production and domestic heating trials.

Equinor also submitted a funding bid for the nearby H2H Saltend project this year, which has a hydrogen production capacity of 0.6 GW. The two projects could deliver 18% of the U.K.’s target of 10 GW of hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

Equinor has been working on other decarbonization projects in the Humber region. The company, along with SSE Thermal, is planning to build the world’s first at-scale 100% hydrogen power station at Keadby in Lincolnshire and a hydrogen storage facility at Aldbrough in East Yorkshire. It is also planning for potential hydrogen town trials in northern Lincolnshire.

The co-funded bid will help maintain and unlock private investment in low-carbon hydrogen projects in the Humber region. The H2H Production 2 project will help create a major hydrogen economy in the Humber region.

Price Performance

Shares of Equinor have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 21.9% compared with the industry’s 30% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

