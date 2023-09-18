Equinor (EQNR) Submits Development Plan for Eirin Gas Field

Equinor ASA EQNR proposed a plan to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy to advance its Eirin gas discovery in the North Sea.

Located in the central region of the North Sea, the Eirin gas discovery is positioned northwest of the Gina Krog field. The discovery is estimated to hold 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The latest development will involve installing subsea equipment, which will be connected to Equinor’s Gina Krog platform. The project’s total investment is expected to be slightly above NOK 4 billion ($373.2 million).

Leveraging the infrastructure of the Gina Krog platform will enable Eirin to deliver new gas to Europe, while maintaining strong profitability and minimizing CO2 emissions during production. The development will extend Gina Krog’s productive life from 2029 to 2036. This extension is of significant importance to the Sleipner area.

This marks the first offshore field development proposal submitted to Norwegian authorities this year. The Erin development is crucial to extend the lifespan of current infrastructure and increase the supply of gas to Europe.

Production from the field is anticipated to commence in 2025. The gas extracted from the Eirin field will be exported with gas from the Gina Krog field through the Sleipner A platform.

Extending Gina Krog’s productive life creates an opportunity to further develop and utilize additional new reserves in the surrounding area. Equinor operates the field with a 78.2% stake, while Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company holds the rest.

By electrifying the Gina Krog platform and partially electrifying Sleipner, Equinor claims that the production from the Eirin field will yield minimal emissions. This is equivalent to three kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalents.

Hydrocarbon discoveries constitute a substantial revenue stream for Equinor. Each discovery contributes to the expansion of the company's asset portfolio, bolstering its overall value. Equinor is actively engaged in the pursuit of new hydrocarbon reserves.

Price Performance

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 19.6% compared with the industry’s 12.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

