Equinor (EQNR) Strikes Oil in North Sea Near Visund Field

Equinor ASA EQNR recently announced that it has discovered oil in production license 554, close to the Visund field in North Sea, offshore Norway. This marks the fifth discovery so far in the Norwegian Continental Shelf in 2021.

The company drilled exploration wells 34/6-5 S and 34/6-5 ST2 in the Garantiana West prospect, only around 10 kilometers north-east of the famous Visund field. The first well discovered 86 meters of oil column in the Cook formation. A medium-good quality sandstone reservoir of 60 meters was discovered at the site. It is drilled 3952 meters below sea, wherein water depth is 285 meters. The company estimates recoverable resources within 1.3-3.6 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent. This can translate to recoverable resources of 8-23 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The second well, 34/6-5 ST2, is actually a technical side-step adopted by the company as it faced some technical issues in the main well. Both the wells were permanently plugged and abandoned by the company, following extensive data collection. It used West Hercules drilling rig at the site, which will now move on to production licenses PL272 and 035.

Importantly, this discovery can allow the company to utilize its nearby existing infrastructure in the Garantiana field development project to produce oil. The tied-back option will likely allow it to gain massive profits due to low production costs, as new costly infrastructure installments will not be required.

Markedly, the company has Eni SPA’s E subsidiary VårEnergi and BP plc’s BP affiliate Aker BP as partners in the production license 554.

Price Performance

Shares of Equinor have gained 50.6%, outperforming the industry’s 24.1% growth in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked player in the energy space is EarthstoneEnergy, Inc. ESTE, having a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earthstone’s revenues for 2021 are expected to jump 87.7% year over year.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.