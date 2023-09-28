Equinor (EQNR) Strengthens Its European Presence With Gas Deal

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian energy giant, entered into a new long-term gas sales agreement with Austria's major energy player, OMV. This bilateral agreement, spanning a period of five years starting Oct 1, 2023, marks a crucial step in reinforcing the energy security and stability of the region.

The agreement stipulates an annual volume of 12 Terawatt-hours (TWh) of natural gas, which will be supplied through Germany's virtual trading hub, Trading Hub Europe, for integration into OMV's extensive European portfolio. This move not only complements the existing partnership between Equinor and OMV, but also adds to the volume under pre-existing contracts. Although specific financial details have not been disclosed, the pricing of the contract is set at market terms, ensuring a mutually beneficial arrangement for both parties.

According to Helge Haugane, Equinor's senior vice president of Gas & Power, the company is committed to being a dependable, long-term supplier of natural gas to Europe. He added that there has been a growing interest in bilateral contracts from customers who view Norwegian gas as a key factor in both enhancing energy security and driving the energy transition.

By securing a substantial volume of natural gas through this agreement, OMV is poised to enhance its energy security, safeguarding against potential disruptions in the global energy market. This move aligns with a broader trend in the European energy sector, where companies are increasingly prioritizing stability and resilience in their energy supply chains. Equinor's reliable and steady gas supply is crucial in fulfilling Europe's energy demands, especially as the continent aims to broaden its energy supply base.

