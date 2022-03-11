Equinor (EQNR) Stops Russia Crude Trading Amid Ukraine Conflict

Equinor ASA EQNR has stopped trading Russian crude to withdraw its operations in response to the country’s military campaign in Ukraine, per a report by Reuters.

Equinor has been contributing to Russia’s growth for more than three decades. At 2021-end, the company had $1.2 billion in non-current assets in the country.

Russia is the third-largest oil producer and the biggest exporter of gas in the world. Over the last decade, the country was regarded as the most promising exploration and development destination globally. The country exports 4-5 million barrels of crude per day, making it the second-largest exporter of crude globally after Saudi Arabia.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had widespread repercussions in the energy sector. Equinor joins other oil and gas traders in its decision to stop purchasing oil from Russia, which supplies about a third of Europe's oil.

The rising energy crisis, resulting from traders steering clear of Russia supplies, will boost Europe's transition to sustainable energy, and increase the shortage of oil and gas. The decision to end Europe's dependency on Russian energy sources will be challenging, and require substantial investments in fossil fuel and renewables.

Equinor also declared its intentions to stop new investments in Russia and start the course to withdraw from its joint ventures in the country. The company said that the decision to pull out from joint ventures would affect the book value of its Russia assets and lead to impairments.

Equinor is currently extracting oil and gas at the maximum capacity. It will postpone some planned maintenance at its North Sea asset to restore the declining gas storage in Europe.The company is actively exploring new oil and gas resources in the Norwegian North Sea, with 25-30 new wells planned this year. However, it might take years to increase production.

Equinor is exploring every possibility to keep the production level high. It is crucial to ensure that enough investments are going into oil and gas other than renewables.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 43.7% compared with the industry’s 44.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

