Equinor (EQNR) Stock Up 7.7% Since Posting Q4 Earnings Beat

Equinor ASA EQNR rose almost 7.7% since it reported strong fourth-quarter results on Feb 9. Higher commodity prices and increased contributions from the Martin Linge oil field buoyed the company’s fourth-quarter performance.

The energy major reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. The bottom line turned around from the year-ago loss of 18 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues increased to $32,608 million from $11,746 million in the prior-year quarter.

Share Buyback

For 2022, Equinor announced the increase of the share buy-back program of up to $5 billion.

The energy major announced a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, suggesting an 11.1% increase from the prior dividend of 18 cents. Also, its board announced a special quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share for four-quarter 2021 and the first three quarters of 2022.

Segment Analysis

Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway): The segment reported adjusted earnings of $14,813 million, improving drastically from a profit of $1,841 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was led by higher production and liquid prices.

The company’s average daily production of liquids and gas jumped 12% year over year to 1,469 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) due to the increased contributions from the Martin Linge oil field.

E&P International: The segment’s adjusted operating profit was recorded at $688 million, turning around from the year-ago loss of $1,215 million. Improvement in liquid and gas prices attributed to the outperformance.

Average daily equity production of liquids and gas decreased marginally to 339 MBoe/d from 340 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. Although an increase in production from Russia fields aided the segment, this was more than offset by a natural decline in mature fields.

E&P USA: Through the segment, Equinor generated an adjusted quarterly profit of $587 million against a loss of $172 million in the December-end quarter of 2020. The outperformance was led by higher commodity prices.

The integrated firm’s average equity production of liquids and gas was recorded at 350 MBoe/d, down from 390 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter due to the divestment of unconventional U.S. onshore assets.

Marketing, Midstream & Processing: The segment reported an adjusted loss of $1,007 million, significantly down from a profit of $352 million a year ago.

Renewables: The segment reported an adjusted loss of $38 million, narrower than a loss of $59 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower expenses associated with the Beacon Wind and Empire Wind properties aided the segment.

Free Cash Flows

In the December-end quarter, Equinor generated free cash flows of $8,578 million, improving from $1,363 million in the year-ago period. The improvement was owing to increased operating cashflows, backed by recovering liquids and gas prices.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, Equinor reported $14,126 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s long-term debt amounted to $29,853 million at the quarter-end.

View

Equinor reaffirmed production growth expectations at 2% for 2022.

For the 2022-2023 period, the company expects average organic capital spending of $10 billion per annum. For the 2024-2025 period, spending is expected to increase to $12 billion per annum.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Houston, TX-based Occidental Petroleum OXY is an integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure. As of 2020-end, Occidental’s preliminary worldwide proved reserves totaled 2.91 billion Boe compared with 3.9 billion Boe at 2019-end.

Occidental Petroleum’s earnings for 2022 are expected to surge 80.3% year over year. OXY has also witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days. It currently has a Zacks Style Score of B for Momentum and Growth. OXY beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters and missed once, with an earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average.

ConocoPhillips COP, based in Houston, TX, is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. COP reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.27, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20.

ConocoPhillips’ earnings for 2022 are expected to soar 62.1% year over year. COP reported preliminary 2021 year-end proved reserves at 6.1 billion BoE. As of Dec 31, 2021, ConocoPhillips had $5,028 million in total cash and cash equivalents.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. MPC reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.

Marathon Petroleum is expected to see an earnings growth of 129.8% in 2022. As of Dec 31, MPC had cash and cash equivalents of $5.3 billion. Marathon Petroleum repurchased shares worth $3 billion in the October-January period and has now completed around 55% of its target to buy back $10 billion in common stock. Further planning to reward its shareholders, MPC announced a new $5-billion buyback program.

