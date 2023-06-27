Equinor (EQNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed at $28.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 9.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, down 41.03% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.78 billion, up 17.56% from the year-ago period.

EQNR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $179.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.9% and +19.35%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher within the past month. Equinor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Equinor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.4, which means Equinor is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, EQNR's PEG ratio is currently 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

