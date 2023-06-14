Equinor (EQNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Equinor (EQNR) closed at $29.74, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 9.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Equinor to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.78 billion, up 17.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $179.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.19% and +19.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.15% lower. Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Equinor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.8, so we one might conclude that Equinor is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. EQNR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

