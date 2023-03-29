Equinor (EQNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed the most recent trading day at $28.10, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 6.98% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Equinor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Equinor is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.73 billion, down 31.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $186.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.18% and +23.87%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.02% lower. Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Equinor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.55.

We can also see that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

