Equinor (EQNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed at $27.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 14.51% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Equinor is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.73 billion, down 31.41% from the year-ago period.

EQNR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $186.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.18% and +23.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.98% lower. Equinor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Equinor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.1, so we one might conclude that Equinor is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

