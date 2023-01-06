Equinor (EQNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Equinor (EQNR) closed at $31.86, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 10.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Equinor is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.47 billion, up 113.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.11% lower within the past month. Equinor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Equinor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.24.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

