Equinor (EQNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Equinor (EQNR) closed at $36.18, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 5.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Equinor to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $69.47 billion, up 113.05% from the prior-year quarter.

EQNR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.15 per share and revenue of $212.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +132.14% and +137.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% lower. Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Equinor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.25.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

