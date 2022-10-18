Equinor (EQNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed at $34.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, up 109.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $57.68 billion, up 147.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $206.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +139.29% and +130.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.66% higher. Equinor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Equinor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.48.

Investors should also note that EQNR has a PEG ratio of 0.94 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



