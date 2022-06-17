Equinor (EQNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed the most recent trading day at $34.04, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Equinor to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 153.06%.

EQNR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $201.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.52% and +124.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Equinor is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Equinor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.23, so we one might conclude that Equinor is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, EQNR's PEG ratio is currently 0.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EQNR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

