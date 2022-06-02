Equinor (EQNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed at $36.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 14.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Equinor to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 153.06%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $201.08 billion, which would represent changes of +80.52% and +124.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.44% higher. Equinor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Equinor has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.99, which means Equinor is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

