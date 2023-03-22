Equinor (EQNR) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed the most recent trading day at $27.51, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 8.94% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Equinor is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.73 billion, down 31.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $186.3 billion, which would represent changes of -21.18% and +23.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.98% lower. Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Equinor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.45, which means Equinor is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

