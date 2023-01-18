Equinor (EQNR) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed at $30.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 14.56% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Equinor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 19.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.47 billion, up 113.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.11% lower within the past month. Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Equinor has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.43 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.21, which means Equinor is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

