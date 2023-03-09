Equinor (EQNR) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed the most recent trading day at $29.51, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.88% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Equinor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Equinor to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.73 billion, down 31.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $186.3 billion, which would represent changes of -21.32% and +23.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9% lower. Equinor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Equinor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.74.

It is also worth noting that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQNR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.