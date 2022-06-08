Equinor (EQNR) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed at $37.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 14.37% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 153.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $201.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +80.52% and +124.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher. Equinor is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Equinor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.21.

Investors should also note that EQNR has a PEG ratio of 0.14 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.