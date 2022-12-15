Equinor (EQNR) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed the most recent trading day at $36.97, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.97% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 25.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.47 billion, up 113.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.20 per share and revenue of $212.12 billion, which would represent changes of +133.77% and +137.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.58% lower. Equinor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Equinor has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.16 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.16, which means Equinor is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQNR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

