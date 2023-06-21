Equinor (EQNR) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed the most recent trading day at $30.07, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 7.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Equinor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Equinor to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.78 billion, up 17.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $179.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.19% and +19.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower within the past month. Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Equinor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.62.

We can also see that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EQNR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

