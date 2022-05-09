Equinor (EQNR) Stock Gains 3% Since Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Equinor ASA’s EQNR shares have gained almost 3% since it reported strong results for the first quarter of 2022.

Equinor reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s 82 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues increased to $36,050 million from $16,129 million in the prior-year quarter.

The strong quarterly results were aided by higher commodity prices and increased contributions from the Martin Linge oil field.

Segmental Analysis

Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway): The segment reported adjusted earnings of $16,258 million, improving drastically from $3,563 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was led by higher production and liquid prices.

The company’s average daily production of liquids and gas jumped 4% year over year to 1,436 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) due to the increased contributions from the Martin Linge oil field.

E&P International: The segment’s adjusted operating profit was recorded at $1,081 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $382 million. Improvement in liquid and gas prices contributed to the outperformance.

Average daily equity production of liquids and gas declined to 341 MBoe/d from 360 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. The segment was affected by a natural decline in mature fields.

E&P USA: Through the segment, Equinor generated an adjusted quarterly profit of $713 million, up from $192 million reported in the March-end quarter of 2021. The outperformance was led by higher commodity prices.

The integrated firm’s average equity production of liquids and gas was recorded at 329 MBoe/d, down from 423 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter due to the divestment of unconventional U.S. onshore assets.

Marketing, Midstream & Processing: The segment reported an adjusted profit of $22 million, significantly down from $61 million a year ago.

Renewables: The segment reported an adjusted loss of $10 million, narrower than a loss of $38 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower expenses associated with the Beacon Wind and Empire Wind properties aided the segment.

Free Cash Flow

In the March-end quarter, Equinor generated a free cash flow of $12,689 million, improving from $5,170 million in the year-ago period. The improvement resulted from increased operating cash flows, backed by higher liquids and gas prices.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2022, Equinor reported $20,882 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s long-term debt was $27,493 million at the first-quarter end.

Outlook

Equinor reaffirmed production growth expectations at 2% for 2022.

For the 2022-2023 period, the oil major expects average organic capital spending of $10 billion per annum. For the 2024-2025 period, spending is expected to increase to $12 billion per annum.

