Equinor (EQNR) Stalls Tjeldbergodden Facility Output After Fire

Equinor ASA EQNR reported a fire at its Tjeldbergodden industrial facility in Norway on Wednesday, Dec 2. The biggest methanol plant in Europe had to evacuate personnel from the facility and shut down operations. The fire was put out after one hour.

The company followed the emergency response procedures at the site and no staff was injured. It is working on determining the cause of the fire and evaluating the consequences. The Tjeldbergodden industrial facility — officially opened in 1997 — has a methanol plant, a gas terminal and an air separation unit. Due to the fire, the company had to discontinue operations at the air separation unit and methanol plant.

The methanol unit at the Tjeldbergodden facility, with a production capacity of 900,000 tons per annum, produces more than 25% of the European output. It is one of the most energy-efficient plants and has low carbon dioxide emissions. The methanol plant accounts for 10% of consumption in Europe.

Equinor has ConocoPhillips COP as a partner in the facility. Additionally, the gas terminal receives the commodity from the Heidrun field and has Petoro and a subsidiary of Eni S.p.A. E as partners.

Last time the Tjeldbergodden facility caught fire was in 2018, which had shut down output for one month. Notably, this September, Equinor’s Barents Sea LNG plant near Hammerfest suffered severe damage from fire. It is also expected to be shut down for a year.

Price Performance

Equinor’s stock has increased 1.7% in the past six months compared with the 6.5% rise for the industry.

Zacks Rank & A Stock to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked player in the energy space is Covanta Holding Corporation CVA, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise 95.3% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eni SpA (E): Free Stock Analysis Report



Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.