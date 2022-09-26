Equinor (EQNR) Signs Deal to Supply Natural Gas to Poland

Equinor ASA EQNR signed an agreement to sell natural gas to Polish state-controlled PGNiG for 10 years.

The agreement would improve the nation’s energy security after Russia cuts natural gas exports to countries in Europe this year.

PGNiG is one of the leaders in the Polish natural gas market. The company’s core business includes the exploration and production of natural gas and crude oil.

The agreement involves the supply of 2.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year through the Baltic Pipe. The volumes under the agreement are equivalent to 15% of the annual gas consumption in Poland. The agreement is from Jan 1, 2023, to Jan 1, 2033.

The Baltic Pipe pipeline will enable gas transport from Norway to the Denmark and Poland markets. Baltic Pipe is a gas infrastructure project aimed at creating a gas supply corridor in the Europe market. The pipeline is planned for partial commissioning this October. It is expected to be fully commissioned on Jan 1, 2023, at an annual capacity of up to 10 bcm.

Equinor has been active in the offshore wind energy sector in Poland since 2018. The company has been a strategic business partner for PGNiG, playing a crucial role in diversifying gas supplies to Poland.

Equinor and partners are developing some of the most advanced offshore wind projects in Poland, with a total capacity of 3000 megawatts (MW). In 2021, Equinor acquired Poland-based renewable company Wento with a 1600-MW solar project pipeline in onshore renewables in Poland.

