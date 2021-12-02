Equinor (EQNR) Signs Deal to Divest Non-Operated Ireland Assets

Equinor ASA EQNR signed an agreement to divest its non-operated equity position in the Corrib offshore gas project to Vermilion Energy Inc. for a consideration of $434 million.

The Corrib field, which began production in 2015, lies about 83 kilometers off the northwest coast of Ireland, 350 meters below the water surface. For 2021, Equinor's equity gas volumes are estimated at 58 million cubic feet per day.

Equinor currently has a 36.5% ownership interest in the Corrib project. With the divestment, Equinor will retreat its active business presence from Ireland. Recently, EQNR decided to stop its early phase of offshore wind activities offshore Ireland. Then again, Vermilion, the operator of the Corrib field, owns a 20% stake in the project. The latest acquisition will add about 3 million barrels of oil equivalent of 2P reserves.

As part of the deal, Equinor and Vermilion decided to hedge about 70% of the production for 2022 and 2023. Beside this, the companies agreed on a contingent payment, which will be paid on a portion of the revenues if Europe gas prices exceed a given floor level.

The Corrib offshore gas project has been a crucial non-operated project to Equinor for years. Equinor decided to divest the asset to focus on its portfolio to capture value from the current strong market situation and make capital to invest elsewhere.

The transaction is structured through a share sale of Equinor Energy Ireland Limited, which is fully owned by Equinor. The deal, subject to approvals by partners, government, and regulatory bodies, is expected to complete in the second half of 2022.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 10.8% compared with the industry's 7.5% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

