Equinor (EQNR) Signs Deal for Norway's Wisting Oil Development

Equinor ASA EQNR entered an agreement with Lundin Energy, wherein the former will continue its operatorship in the operating phase of the Wisting oil development in Norway.

The latest deal follows Lundin Energy’s stake increase in the Wisting oil development by acquiring an additional 25% interest from OMV. Lundin Energy currently has a 35% working interest in the project.

Wisting will be one of the largest development projects in Norway in the coming years. The field is situated in the Hoop area of the Barents Sea, about 190 miles from the Norway mainland. Equinor has been the operator of the Wisting development phase since 2019. The other partners are Petoro and Idemitsu, holding 20% and 10% interest, respectively.

Equinor will ensure the safe and efficient operations of the Wisting field by collaborating with the license partners. EQNR will continue its Wisting operatorship following an investment decision for the project, which is expected to take place by 2022 end. Before this, the Wisting license partners are planning to complete an impact assessment in the first quarter of 2022.

The agreement strengthens the existing relationship between the companies and establishes a solid alliance for exploration activities in the areas close to the Wisting field. Lundin Energy will also serve as an operator in the exploration phase for the PL1133 and PL 1134 production licenses. Lundin Energy will collaborate with Equinor by the secondment of its employees into the crucial technical and operating positions within the project.

In November, Equinor hired Aker Solutions for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) of a floating production and storage vessel (FPSO) for the Wisting field. The FEED contract involves an option for engineering, procurement, construction, and integration of the topside for the FPSO. Equinor also hired several companies to work on the project.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 26.8% compared with the industry’s 2.4% growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

